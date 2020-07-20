PREVIOUS|
Nintendo to add landscape mode to Mario Kart Tour on Android and iOS

The game has only supported portrait mode since launching last September

Jul 20, 2020

12:53 PM EDT

Mario Kart Tour landscape

When Mario Kart Tour launched last September, one of the game’s most notable missing features was support for landscape play.

That’s no longer an issue, though, as Nintendo is finally set to add landscape mode to the free-to-play racing game.

The feature is coming via a July 21st update. You can see landscape mode in action in the short trailer below:

Mario Kart Tour can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS, with in-game purchases being required to unlock the game’s 200cc mode, among other content.

