PREVIOUS|
News

Gaming sales continue to significantly grow amid COVID-19 pandemic: report

The Last of Us: Part II was the most sold game in June

Jul 19, 2020

11:22 AM EDT

0 comments

Gaming sales are continuing to do increasingly well amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to analytic firm NPD’s June gaming numbers.

There was a total of $1.2 billion USD (about $1.6 billion CAD) spent on gaming last month, which represents a 26 percent increase from the previous year. This is the highest figure recorded for June since 2009.

The first half of the year has seen a total of $6.6 billion USD (about $8.9 billion) spent on the gaming industry, which is the highest number since 2010.

The Last of Us: Part II was the most sold game in June, which makes it the third-best selling game this year. It also represents the highest launch month sales in 2020 so far.

Interestingly, Ring Fit Adventure gained notable popularity as it went from the 835th spot in May to the 7th spot in June. This can likely be attributed to the fact that gyms in many areas have remained closed and people were looking for a way to stay fit at home. It’s also important to note that its previous May figure was skewed due to limited stock for the game.

As several regions around the world, including parts of Canada, are slowly starting to reopen, it’ll be interesting to see if gaming sales will continue to increase.

Source: TechCrunch

Related Articles

News

Jul 17, 2020

8:05 AM EDT

Nearly half of game developers say remote work has lowered their productivity: survey

News

Jul 16, 2020

8:02 PM EDT

Here’s a five-minute video of Henry Cavill building a gaming PC

Resources

Jul 15, 2020

12:35 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in late July 2020

Business

Jul 16, 2020

1:44 PM EDT

Premier Ford says Ontario waiting on Ottawa to launch contact tracing app

Comments