Gaming sales continue to significantly grow amid COVID-19 pandemic: report

Gaming sales are continuing to do increasingly well amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to analytic firm NPD’s June gaming numbers.
There was a total of $1.2 billion USD (about $1.6 billion CAD) spent on gaming last month, which represents a 26 percent increase from the previous year. This is the highest figure recorded for June since 2009.
The first half of the year has seen a total of $6.6 billion USD (about $8.9 billion) spent on the gaming industry, which is the highest number since 2010.
The Last of Us: Part II was the most sold game in June, which makes it the third-best selling game this year. It also represents the highest launch month sales in 2020 so far.
Interestingly, Ring Fit Adventure gained notable popularity as it went from the 835th spot in May to the 7th spot in June. This can likely be attributed to the fact that gyms in many areas have remained closed and people were looking for a way to stay fit at home. It’s also important to note that its previous May figure was skewed due to limited stock for the game.
As several regions around the world, including parts of Canada, are slowly starting to reopen, it’ll be interesting to see if gaming sales will continue to increase.
Source: TechCrunch
