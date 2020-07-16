PREVIOUS|
News

Twitter rolling out docked direct messages layout

The new feature makes it easier to keep scrolling through your timeline while messaging someone

Jul 16, 2020

6:34 PM EDT

0 comments

Twitter logo on a phone

Twitter is rolling out a new docked direct messaging layout box that appears on your timeline on the social media giant’s web platform.

This new layout is similar to what it’s like to send direct messages on Facebook and LinkedIn. It feels more like instant messaging and removes the need to keep switching between your messages and timeline.

“Keep the Tweets flowing and the conversations going, without switching between other tabs and the Messages tab,” Twitter states in a tweet.

The social media giant has been testing the feature since April, according to reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong. Twitter says that it’s now starting to rollout the new layout to all users.

Twitter notes that users can still see their messages on a separate page like the old layout through the messages tab.

This new layout change comes as Twitter is currently investigating a coordinated attack on its platform where hackers compromised its internal systems to take over high-profile accounts of individuals like Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

News

Jul 3, 2020

5:00 PM EDT

Twitter will add an edit button to its app if people start wearing masks

News

Jul 15, 2020

6:14 PM EDT

Musk, Bezos, Apple among big Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam [Update]

News

Jul 16, 2020

1:18 PM EDT

About 41 percent of Canadians say Facebook is the most ‘toxic’ site they use: CIRA

News

Jul 16, 2020

9:41 AM EDT

Twitter says hackers compromised internal systems to coordinate widespread attack

Comments