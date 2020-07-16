Twitter rolling out docked direct messages layout

Twitter is rolling out a new docked direct messaging layout box that appears on your timeline on the social media giant’s web platform.
This new layout is similar to what it’s like to send direct messages on Facebook and LinkedIn. It feels more like instant messaging and removes the need to keep switching between your messages and timeline.
“Keep the Tweets flowing and the conversations going, without switching between other tabs and the Messages tab,” Twitter states in a tweet.
Slide into those DMs without clicking away from your timeline.
Rolling out on web. pic.twitter.com/BdaeYoyPu2
— Twitter (@Twitter) July 15, 2020
The social media giant has been testing the feature since April, according to reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong. Twitter says that it’s now starting to rollout the new layout to all users.
Twitter notes that users can still see their messages on a separate page like the old layout through the messages tab.
This new layout change comes as Twitter is currently investigating a coordinated attack on its platform where hackers compromised its internal systems to take over high-profile accounts of individuals like Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk.
Source: Twitter
Comments