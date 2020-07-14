Virgin Mobile officially launches ‘Virgin TV’ app-based service

Virgin Mobile Canada has officially launched its app-based service called ‘Virgin TV’ for its Internet Members in Ontario and Quebec.
The app-based service doesn’t require a traditional TV set-top box or installation, and just works on customers’ devices. This includes smartphones, tablets, laptops, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV and Google Chromecast.
The Virgin TV app lets users watch two streams at once, pause and rewind live TV, resume on-demand programs where users left off, and track trending shows.
It’s a subscription-based service that is available exclusively to Virgin Internet Members with 15Mbps or higher unlimited internet plans. Customers can add Virgin TV starting from $35 per month.
The Virgin TV core package includes more than 50 channels, including CTV Drama Channel, CP24, Food Network, HGTV and TLC.
Customers can add channels separately or with add-on packs. You can also get Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz streaming to fully customize your package.
“We’re super excited to offer Members a new way to get all their favourite TV anywhere, anytime and at a great price, all with our easy to use Virgin TV app,” said Jennifer Posnikoff, Virgin Mobile’s director of marketing, in a press release.
You can get more information about Virgin TV and its availability on the carrier’s website.
Source: Virgin Mobile
