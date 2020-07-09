PREVIOUS|
Telus Ventures partners with Zebra Medical Vision to advance AI-based preventative care

The company’s technology has been approved by the FDA and Health Canada

Telus Ventures is collaborating with Israel-based Zebra Medical Vision to advance AI-based preventative healthcare in Canada.

The medical imaging analytics company aims to grow its presence in North America and expand its AI solutions to new clinical care settings.

The company’s technology, which has been approved by the FDA and Health Canada, provides a fully automated analysis of images generated using AI solutions to identify acute medical findings and chronic diseases.

“We are pleased to join a great roster of recent investors and complement our existing portfolio through this collaboration with a known leader in AI innovation supporting clinical efficacy and significantly advancing the detection of conditions through machine learning-based capabilities for medical imaging,” said Rich Osborn, the managing partner at Telus Ventures, in a press release.

Telus Ventures notes that it has focused on building a strong portfolio of investments to support Telus Health’s growth in the technology sector.

Source: Telus Ventures

