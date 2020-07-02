Universal Studio’s upcoming Super Nintendo World Japan theme park has received an unofficial video preview.
The video in question was recorded by Twitter user @29QuP2 at the Mario-themed park in Osaka, Japan. The brief clip shows off several recognizable characters and items from Nintendo’s famous video game franchise, including spinning shells, coins, a piranha plant, Yoshi and more.
While Universal’s Osaka location reopened to locals on June 8th in a limited capacity, the more extensive Nintendo theme park announced back in 2015 was initially planned to open to the public alongside the start of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in July.
However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans, though the park is reportedly in the “almost complete phase.” As of right now, it remains to be seen when the Nintendo themed park will open as it’s been delayed indefinitely.
Anyone hoping to see the U.S. version of Nintendo’s Super Mario World will now need to wait until 2024 for the opening of the park’s Orlando location.
