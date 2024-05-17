Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max might be much bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max

If this new leak is accurate, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max is poised to be substantially larger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, increasing the smartphone’s size from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches.

As I’ve reported in the past, this would make the iPhone 16 Pro Max Apple’s biggest iPhone yet.

The dummy unit photo above, which was posted on X by @ZONEofTech, reveals the 0.2-inch size difference. While this doesn’t sound like a substantial change, it’s very noticeable when both devices are placed beside each other.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: pic.twitter.com/gbCOnQf3mA — Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) May 10, 2024

Dummy smartphones are often used by accessory makers to ensure their products match the correct dimensions for handsets that aren’t yet released.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to increase from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, making it taller and wider than the current iPhone 15 Pro. Given that I’m a big fan of the current 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, I’m not excited about this news. It’s the perfect smartphone size, and adding even an additional 0.2 inches has the potential to make it unwieldy.

Other expected changes to Apple’s ‘Pro’ level iPhones include slimmer bezels, a brighter display and possibly a new capacitive ‘Capture Button.’

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to remain 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively.

Apple will likely reveal its upcoming iPhone 16 line this coming spring at its annual fall hardware event.

Source: @ZONEofTech Via: MacRumors