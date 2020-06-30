Google Stadia rolls out wireless controller support on Android

Google has added wireless controller support to Stadia on Android.
In a Stadia Community Blog post, Google noted that you’ll need version 2.23 of the Stadia app.
Previously, controllers could only be used on mobile via a USB-C cable. Wireless support has been available on desktop and TVs (via Chromecast), however.
It’s important to note that your controller and phone will need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. The app will provide instructions on how to pair the controller.
It’s also worth pointing out that Google is currently offering 10 percent off its Stadia controller.
Source: Google
Comments