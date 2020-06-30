PREVIOUS|
News

Google Stadia rolls out wireless controller support on Android

Previously, you needed a USB-C cable on mobile

Jun 30, 2020

3:35 PM EDT

0 comments

Google has added wireless controller support to Stadia on Android.

In a Stadia Community Blog post, Google noted that you’ll need version 2.23 of the Stadia app.

Previously, controllers could only be used on mobile via a USB-C cable. Wireless support has been available on desktop and TVs (via Chromecast), however.

It’s important to note that your controller and phone will need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. The app will provide instructions on how to pair the controller.

It’s also worth pointing out that Google is currently offering 10 percent off its Stadia controller.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Jun 24, 2020

8:04 PM EDT

Android Auto hits 500 million installs on the Google Play Store

News

Jun 16, 2020

1:30 PM EDT

Google Stadia Premiere Edition gets permanent $30 price cut in Canada

News

Jun 30, 2020

10:09 AM EDT

New Google Photos design rolling out to users now

News

Jun 30, 2020

1:12 PM EDT

Google rolls out limited Assistant functionality to Stadia on TV

Comments