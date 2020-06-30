Amazon to open second fulfillment centre in Ottawa in 2021

Amazon announced that it is planning to build a second fulfillment centre in Ottawa that is expected to open next year.
The company says the new 450,000 square-foot facility will create more than 1,000 full-time jobs in the city. It will be Amazon’s eighth facility in Ontario, and its 14th fulfillment centre in Canada.
Amazon says employees at the new centre will work alongside Amazon’s robotic technology to pick, pack and ship small items to customers. The items will include things like books, electronics and toys.
“Now more than ever, we must all work together to reopen our economy safely, get more people back to work, and chart a path to a strong recovery for our province,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford, in a press release.
The online retailer is also planning five new delivery stations across Ontario in Whitby, Oakville, Cambridge, Brampton and Scarborough. The sites are expected to launch in 2020. Amazon says delivery stations “power the last mile” of Amazon’s order fulfillment process.
Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment centres, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. Amazon says these new delivery stations are expected to create hundreds of permanent full-time and part-time jobs.
Source: Amazon
