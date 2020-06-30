PREVIOUS|
OnePlus confirms ‘Nord’ name for low-cost phone

The first episode of the company's documentary is out now

Jun 30, 2020

10:55 AM EDT

If you’ve been following the narrative surrounding the low-cost OnePlus phone, you’ll be happy to know that the company has officially announced the often-rumoured device is called the OnePlus Nord.

Unfortunately, this phone isn’t launching in North America, so it will be very tricky for Canadians to get their hands on one. That said, OnePlus has mentioned that it may start bringing lower-cost phones here in the future,  so we just have to cross our fingers and be patient.

Beyond the phone getting a name, the company also released the first episode of its documentary chronicling the new device’s creation from conception to production.

The first episode of the four-part series is available now on Instagram.

Source: OnePlus

