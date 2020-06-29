Privacy watchdogs launch investigation into Tim Hortons mobile app

The Privacy Commissioner of Canada and three other provincial commissioners are launching an investigation into Tim Hortons’ mobile app.
This probe comes after an article from the Financial Post revealed that the coffee chain’s app logs detailed location data of its users.
Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien, along with the privacy commissioners of Quebec, B.C. and Alberta, will investigate whether Tim Hortons is in compliance with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA).
“The OPC will look at whether the organization is obtaining meaningful consent from app users to collect and use their geolocation data for purposes which could include the amassing and use of detailed user profiles, and whether that collection and use of the data is appropriate in the circumstances,” they note.
Further, the office of the commissioner notes that it considers this to be an issue of “great importance to Canadians given the privacy issues it raises.”
It outlines that geolocation data can be very sensitive as it can reveal information about the habits and activities of individuals. This includes medical visits or places that people regularly frequent.
The commissioner’s office notes that this is an active investigation, and that it will not provide any additional details at this time.
Comments