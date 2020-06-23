PREVIOUS|
Shaman King makes its return to Puzzle and Dragons

The event runs until July 5th

Jun 23, 2020

7:04 AM EDT

Shaman King is making a comeback to the Puzzle & Dragons mobile game with a new limited collaboration.

The mobile game event runs until July 5th.

Players will be able to team up with Team Funbari Hot Springs while going through three exclusive Shaman King dungeons.

The event is set to feature fan favourite characters like Yoh Asakura, Anna Kyoyama and Tao Ren, as well as some new ones. For example, Lady Sati, Ludsev & Salerm, and Luchist Lasso will be joining the fight for the first time.

If players find themselves in a pinch, they can request extra help through the monster exchange. For the first time, you can employ Hana Asakura’s help.

Players that log into the game during the limited event will receive one free pull from the Shaman King memorial egg machine.

Additional pulls cost six magic stones; for context, you can purchase 20 magic stones for $19.99 USD (about $27 CAD).

June has been a good month for Shaman King with this event and the rebooted anime series set to premiere in April.

Currently, Puzzle & Dragons have accumulated 80 million downloads. The game is available in the App Store, Google Play and Amazon Appstore.

Image credit: TriplePoint

Source: TriplePoint

