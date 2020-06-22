PREVIOUS
News

Google for Startups launches digital accelerator for women founders in Canada

The program will provide mentorship and technical project support

Jun 22, 2020

9:05 PM EDT

Google for Startups is launching a three-month digital accelerator for women founders in Canada and the United States.

The accelerator is for Seed to Series A technology startups based in North America. The program is designed to bring Google’s programs, products, people and technology to women founder communities.

It will provide mentorship and technical project support, along with workshops focused on machine learning, product design, customers acquisition and leadership development.

The program will also provide exclusive invitations to technical bootcamps hosted by Google and the opportunity to provide feedback to Google product teams.

“Part of our focus is to create opportunity for diverse communities, and we’ll use the best of Google’s people, network and advanced technologies to help women founders build and scale successful products and businesses, and bridge the gap between men and women in the startup ecosystem,” said Ashley Francisco, the head of startup development ecosystem in Canada, in a press release.

Applications for the program are now open and will be accepted until July 22nd.

Source: Google for Startups Accelerator 

