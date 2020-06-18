PREVIOUS|
News

Government of Canada launches first review of access to information

The government now requires these access to information reviews to take place every five years, starting with one this week

Jun 18, 2020

6:48 PM EDT

0 comments

Canadian flag blowing in the wind - CRTC honour Canadian communications trailblazers

The Government of Canada has launched its first review of Canada’s access to information process.

As part of this review, the federal government is seeking input from Canadians on the changes introduced with Bill C-58 last year. Specifically, Bill C-58 was intended to make the government more transparent and accountable for its actions through such changes as:

  • the elimination of all fees apart from the $5 application fee when requesting documents from the government
  • a stronger role for the Information Commissioner
  • new requirements that ensure official documents provide Canadians with greater insight into the government’s activities

Along with these changes, the government has introduces a requirement for regular access to information reviews to take place every five years, with the first starting on June 21st, 2020.

The review welcomes input from both the Information Commissioner and Canadians across the country, with the government saying it will ensure Indigenous people and groups are heard as well. The government says it will use various digital approaches to solicit feedback from Canadians, although more information will come at a later date.

Source: Government of Canada

Related Articles

News

Jun 17, 2020

11:34 AM EDT

Amazon’s Echo Auto is now available in Canada

News

May 16, 2020

2:21 PM EDT

Edison Mail bug allowed iOS users to see strangers’ emails

Business

May 12, 2020

12:50 PM EDT

Hackers are posing as Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams to steal information

Business

Apr 28, 2020

1:50 PM EDT

Government holds first-ever virtual House of Commons session

Comments