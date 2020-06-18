Government of Canada launches first review of access to information

The Government of Canada has launched its first review of Canada’s access to information process.
As part of this review, the federal government is seeking input from Canadians on the changes introduced with Bill C-58 last year. Specifically, Bill C-58 was intended to make the government more transparent and accountable for its actions through such changes as:
- the elimination of all fees apart from the $5 application fee when requesting documents from the government
- a stronger role for the Information Commissioner
- new requirements that ensure official documents provide Canadians with greater insight into the government’s activities
Along with these changes, the government has introduces a requirement for regular access to information reviews to take place every five years, with the first starting on June 21st, 2020.
The review welcomes input from both the Information Commissioner and Canadians across the country, with the government saying it will ensure Indigenous people and groups are heard as well. The government says it will use various digital approaches to solicit feedback from Canadians, although more information will come at a later date.
Source: Government of Canada
