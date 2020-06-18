Rogers partners with University of Calgary to advance IoT research

Rogers has launched a five-year partnership with the University of Calgary to advance innovative Internet of Things (IoT) research.
The two have established the ‘Rogers Internet of Things Chair’ with research led by Dr. Steven Liang, which will focus on developing applications for smart cities, transportation, and COVID-19 related workplace safety solutions.
“This exciting research is critical to developing the applications and IoT business solutions necessary to transform industries, support small businesses, and drive our economy when it’s needed most,” said Dean Prevost, the president of Rogers for Business, in a press release.
Rogers notes that Liang is a globally recognized IoT researcher, as well as the winner of numerous prestigious awards, including the University of Calgary’s Peak Scholar Award and Killam Emerging Research Leader Award (NSERC).
“This incredible support from Rogers will result in cutting-edge research on software applications for new technologies, both now and in the future,” said Liang in the press release.
The carrier says it is committed to offering the latest in IoT connectivity and enabling Canadian businesses to transform traditional practices.
Source: Rogers
