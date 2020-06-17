Nintendo sends cease-and-desist to Switch modchip installation service

Nintendo’s U.S. legal team has issued a cease-and-desist to a company that offers a service to install modchips to the Switch, according to Ars Technica.
The move comes after the game company went to court in an effort to stop retailers from selling an upcoming line of internal Switch modchips.
Nintendo says these retailers are enabling and encouraging piracy.
Connecticut-based company Logistics Consulting was hit with a cease-and-desist letter even though it only installs the chips for $60.
“All I’m doing is putting the solder on,” said the installer, who doesn’t sell the chips.
The console manufacturer is taking this one step further by tackling installation services.
Logistics Consulting has suspended the service as it undergoes talks with Nintendo and its lawyers.
“Nintendo will not tolerate such baldly unlawful conduct,” Nintendo stated in a cease-and-desist letter acquired by Ars Technica.
Logistics Consulting’s service offers to break open a customer’s Nintendo Switch to install the modchips. By doing this, the company circumvents Nintendo’s measures and violates the DMCA.
