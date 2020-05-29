Next-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch gets certified by FCC

The next-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch with a stainless steel case has been certified by South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) and the FCC.
According to the certification, these models of the smartwatch have been manufactured in Vietnam.
The second-gen Galaxy Watch has four main model numbers: SM-R840/845 and SM-R850/855, and these main models have submodels: SM-R855X, SM-R850X, SM-845X and SM-R840X.
The FCC certification for the SM-R845 shows the rear cover of the smartwatch that reveals the name of the watch will simply be ‘Samsung Galaxy Watch,’ instead of calling it the Galaxy Watch 2 or adding 2020 to the name.
Furthermore, the schematic shows that the second-generation Samsung Galaxy (SM-845U) will have a 45mm size with a stainless steel case. Additionally, the watch sports Corning Gorilla Glass XD protection for the screen and a 5ATM water-resistance and MIL-STD 810G certification.
Connectivity option-wise, the watch will pack GPS and LTE (4G) with voice call support. Additionally, it will support Wi-Fi a/b/g/n and 5W wireless charging.
Source: MySmartPrice
