Shoppers Drug Mart offers 20 times the points with PC Optimum’s app

The single-use offer is valid from May 29th to the 31st

May 29, 2020

12:38 PM EDT

Shoppers Drug Mart has revealed that its offering PC Optimum users 20 times the points in a single transaction.

The retailer revealed the offer in its May 30th to June 6th weekly flyer. The deal is valid from May 29th to the 31st within PC Optimum’s app.

The offer can’t be used multiple times as it is a single-use deal for this weekend only. If you’re looking to rack up a lot of PC Optimum points in one go, Shoppers is giving you a single shot to take this weekend so make it count.

Source: Shoppers Drug Mart

