Google Play Store is now showing ‘ghost updates’ for some users

If you’ve noticed that Google is updating apps without any file sizes or version changes, you’re not alone.
Over the past month, some Android users have noticed that the Play Store has been updating apps, but with no file size, no updates to the changelog and no version number change.
These ghost updates mostly affect Google-made apps, but that’s not always the case. Artem Russakovskii from 9to5Google noticed that some of his other non-Google apps are having issues. 9to5 reported about the issue and said that once the app is officially closed and reopened then there’ll be new empty apps.
Math is hard. pic.twitter.com/bQYmdNkVhJ
— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) May 5, 2020
There was a Pixel Phone Help thread about it the issue but it was quickly locked down.
This isn’t much of an issue, but it’s just pretty weird that this is currently happening. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve noticed these phantom updates on your device.
Source: 9to5Google, Android Police
