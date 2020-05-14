PREVIOUS|
News

Epic Games Store goes offline with free release of Grand Theft Auto V

May 14, 2020

3:31 PM EDT

0 comments

Grand Theft Auto V Michael

Grand Theft Auto V was set to be free for Epic Games Store users.

The free release for the almost seven-year-old game was so anticipated that traffic to the PC platform’s website and launcher crashed on Thursday morning.

Since the launch of the Epic Games Store, the Fortnite developer has made certain games free for two weeks. Free highlights include Epic giving away six Batman games on the Dark Knight’s day of celebration.

Grand Theft Auto V‘s free Premium edition was set for release, but both the launcher and website went down before 11am. In response, the Epic store’s official Twitter account addressed the issue.

As of February, Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 120 million copies across Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Currently, getting your hands on the Epic Game Store’s free copy isn’t possible. The Epic Store is still not accessible even hours after the crash.

Source: Epic Games Store Via: Polygon

Related Articles

News

Jan 14, 2020

3:14 PM EST

The Epic Games Store has amassed more than 108 million users

News

Oct 19, 2016

4:05 PM EDT

Samsung forced YouTube to pull video of GTA V mod that turns the Note 7 into a bomb [Update]

News

Jan 16, 2020

3:47 PM EST

PlayStation to start bringing games to PC, beginning with Horizon Zero Dawn: report

News

Sep 20, 2019

9:57 AM EDT

Batman: Arkham trilogy, Lego Batman collection now free on Epic Games Store

Comments