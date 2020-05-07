Elon Musk suggests that the Tesla Roadster has been delayed to 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the Roadster has been delayed to some point in 2022.
During the latest episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience,” the business magnate rattled off many milestones that Tesla is looking to hit before releasing the sports car.
These include ramping up Model Y production, getting Tesla Semi to production and getting Tesla Cybertruck to production. Given that much of what Musk mentioned isn’t expected to be completed until 2021, this seems to indicate that the Roadster would come in 2022.
When Rogan asked Musk for more information on the Roadster, Musk mostly declined to comment, stating that details are “better left for a real product unveil.” However, he assured Rogan that “people who have been waiting for the Roadster won’t be disappointed.”
Outside of business, Rogan also asked Musk for some background on the perplexing name of his newborn child, X Æ A-12. The baby was born on May 4th to Musk and Vancouver-born singer Claire “Grimes” Boucher.
According to Musk, the name is pronounced “X Ash A 12.” Otherwise, he reiterated what Grimes tweeted earlier this week:
