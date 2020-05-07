Google aligns all communication products under one boss

Google has added Messages, the Android phone app and Duo to the growing list of products under control of Javier Soltero, the company’s VP and GM of G Suite, which includes Google Meet and Google Chat.
This means that all of the company’s major messaging and communication platforms are being led by the same team. While this means there are no new changes as of now, we could see tighter integration between these services in the future.
Right now, Google has a bad reputation for having way too many communication platforms. There are Google Meet and Google Chat for people with Google Enterprise accounts. On the consumer side, there are Hangouts, Messages and Duo. In reality, it’s a confusing mess, and Google doesn’t make it easy for people to pick a single chat app to use for everything.
In an interview with The Verge, Soltero seems to be trying to provide more clarity around what each of the services is for, although it does seem like Hangouts will become Google Meet at some point for consumers.
However, having one person heading up all of these apps at once should cut down on confusion. This move also situates Soltero right below Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s SVP in charge of Chrome OS and Android. This means that there should be a more open line of communication between all of these products. Lockheimer said in an interview with The Verge that Google is “looking forward now, in a way that has a much more coherent vision.”
Source: The Verge
