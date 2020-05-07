Here’s how to watch Microsoft’s ‘First Look’ at Xbox Series X gameplay

After months of anticipation, Microsoft will reveal the first-ever gameplay from a variety of Xbox Series X titles later today.
This is particularly notable as we’ve so far pretty much only seen cinematic trailers for games coming to the next-gen console, like Halo Infinite and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. However, while those are anticipated first-party exclusive games, Microsoft’s impending presentation will only feature third-party titles.
Specifically, Microsoft’s “First Look” at gameplay from these Xbox Series X titles will come during an Inside Xbox stream at 8am PT/11am ET. You’ll be able to tune in via Xbox’s official YouTube, Mixer and Twitch channels. The stream will run for “under an hour,” Aaron Greenberg, Xbox’s general manager of marketing, confirmed on Twitter.
Otherwise, it’s largely unclear what to expect from the stream. As it stands, Ubisoft Montreal’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the only game that we know will be making an appearance. Following the release of a cinematic reveal trailer last week, Ubisoft confirmed that the first-ever gameplay from the action-adventure viking title will debut during the Inside Xbox presentation.
Don't miss #InsideXbox, tomorrow at 8AM PDT / 5PM CEST 🔥
Tune in and catch the #AssassinsCreedValhalla First Look Gameplay Trailer! pic.twitter.com/B5xKaGy5ne
— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 6, 2020
Other than the latest Assassin’s Creed title and “maybe one other game,” the presentation will feature games that “have never been seen in an Xbox show before,” Xbox chief Phil Spencer said on Twitter. Spencer didn’t elaborate, but in any case, it seems like there will be a number of surprises in store.
OK, ok, yes AC has been on our stage before but not this one! And maybe one other game has been on our stage before but a lot of new games showing up which I find cool.
— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 6, 2020
As a whole, just seeing any new games in action on the Xbox Series X will undoubtedly be exciting for gamers. Since these will all be third-party titles, PlayStation fans may also want to tune in, since that means that most — if not all — of these titles will presumably come to PS5 as well. Valhalla, for example, is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X this holiday.
Looking forward, a presentation focused solely on Xbox-exclusive games is set to take place sometime in July. Both that event and today’s Inside Xbox stream are part of ‘Xbox 20/20,’ an initiative that will provide new monthly updates on the Series X. All in all, fans can expect a steady stream of next-gen news leading up to the Series X’s launch this holiday.
In the meantime, though, what are you hoping to see from the new episode of Inside Xbox? Let us know in the comments.
Comments