PREVIOUS|
News

Fitbit launches study to test if its devices can detect irregular heartbeats

May 6, 2020

6:53 PM EDT

0 comments

Fitbit has launched a study in the U.S. to determine if wearable devices are able to detect irregular heart rhythms, as reported by Reuters.

Although Fitbit devices already have the hardware required to detect irregular heartbeats, it is not available to consumers. People who enroll to participate in the study will be able to test it so that Fitbit can seek regulatory approval.

The company is currently being acquired by Alphabet, which is Google’s parent company, and announced that it was going to work on a method to detect irregular heartbeats to compete with the similar feature available in an Apple Watch.

Fitbit says that the study is going to generate data for its regulatory submissions around the world. The study is being led by a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Source: Reuters

Related Articles

News

Mar 18, 2020

4:33 PM EDT

Fitbit may launch Charge 4 soon according to leaked FCC documents

News

Mar 12, 2020

10:12 AM EDT

Worldwide wearable market boosted by wireless headphones in 2019

News

Feb 20, 2020

10:02 AM EST

Estimated Oxygen Variation graph rolling out to supported Fitbit devices in Canada

Comments