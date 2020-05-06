Fitbit launches study to test if its devices can detect irregular heartbeats

Fitbit has launched a study in the U.S. to determine if wearable devices are able to detect irregular heart rhythms, as reported by Reuters.
Although Fitbit devices already have the hardware required to detect irregular heartbeats, it is not available to consumers. People who enroll to participate in the study will be able to test it so that Fitbit can seek regulatory approval.
The company is currently being acquired by Alphabet, which is Google’s parent company, and announced that it was going to work on a method to detect irregular heartbeats to compete with the similar feature available in an Apple Watch.
Fitbit says that the study is going to generate data for its regulatory submissions around the world. The study is being led by a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital.
