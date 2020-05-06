Hot Docs’ documentary film festival is transitioning to a digital event

The Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Film Festival was another event that got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month’s cancellation led to a partnership with CBC Gem called ‘Hot Docs at Home’. Hot Docs would bring content from the film festival to the service from April 16th through May 28th.
That’s not all; as with other physical 2020 events, the film festival is officially transitioning to a digital format called the ‘Hot Docs Festival Online’.
On May 28th, the final day of its partnership with CBC, the event will stream at least 91 features and mid-length titles plus 45 shorts through its video-on-demand platform.
“Given the ongoing uncertainty around when live festivals and other large gatherings may safely be held, we are fortunate to have this option to bring these outstanding films to our audiences,” executive director Brett Hendrie told NowToronto.
Anyone who bought ticket packages can book their films and Hot Docs members can purchase single tickets on May 21st. General audiences can purchase tickets on May 26th.
The Hot Docs Online Festival is running from May 28th to June 6th while select titles will remain available to watch until June 24th.
The complete list of docs in the Hot Docs Online Festival is available here.
Source: NowToronto
