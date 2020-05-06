PREVIOUS
News

Hot Docs’ documentary film festival is transitioning to a digital event

May 6, 2020

7:04 PM EDT

0 comments

The complete list of docs in the Hot Docs Online Festival is available here.

Source: NowToronto

Related Articles

News

May 5, 2020

8:04 PM EDT

The Heart and Stroke Foundation goes virtual with its ‘Ride for Heart’ event

News

May 5, 2020

3:23 PM EDT

2020 Canadian Screen Awards winners to be revealed digitally later this month

Business

May 5, 2020

3:19 PM EDT

Ontario government expands virtual mental health services

Comments