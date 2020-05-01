‘Deus Ex GO’ is currently free for iOS and Android device owners

The Deus Ex Series made its mobile debut in 2016 with Deus Ex Go. The game is currently free on iOS and Android.
Deus Ex Go is a turn-based puzzle title developed by Square Enix Montreal. Deus Ex GO has over 50 levels to complete with stealth-like tactics.
The mobile adventure puts players into the shoes of Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided protagonist, agent Adam Jensen.
Deus Ex Go is usually $6.99 in Canadian app stores, but if you’re bored while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can pick it up at absolutely no cost for the next week.
Square Enix Montreal says Deus Ex’s mobile entry is free from May 1st to May 7th.
Square Enix gave away other entries in its GO series for free last month, including Hitman GO and Lara Croft GO.
Source: Square Enix
Comments