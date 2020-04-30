Fido donating tablets with free data plans to Pflag to enable virtual support

Rogers’ flanker brand Fido announced that it is partnering with Pflag Canada to provide tablets with free wireless data to enable virtual support meetings.
Pflag is a non-profit organization that offers peer-to-peer support to the Canadian LGBTQ2S community. Fido says the initiative will help vulnerable members of the community stay safe and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since in-person peer support has been paused due to the pandemic, Pflag has been facing trouble providing support to its members. To aid with this issue, Fido is donating tablets that have six months of free data plans that will be distributed to regional chapters through the country.
“Physical distancing doesn’t mean that help is out of reach. As a proud ally, Fido is partnering with Pflag Canada to help them provide peer-to-peer virtual support to LGBTQ2S communities,” said Nancy Audette, the vice-president and general manager of Fido Wireless, in a press release.
In addition to the donation of tablets, Fido is going to make a financial contribution to the organization with help from its customers.
Each time a customer clicks on the “You Click Fido Donates” button on the carrier’s website or newsletters, it will donate $1 CAD until it reaches $150,000. Fido notes that with this funding, Pflag is committed to increasing its presence by 10 percent in smaller communities across the country this year.
Source: Fido
Comments