News

Samsung to donate TVs, tablets to Autism Speaks Canada and SickKids

Apr 29, 2020

7:09 PM EDT

Samsung Canada has pledged to donate technology to SickKids and Autism Speaks Canada.

In the case of the former, Samsung says it will donate 200 Samsung Smart LED Health Care TVs to SickKids to ensure that every room in the hospital has a television that can provide education and entertainment to children.

Meanwhile, the tech giant says it will donate 1,000 Galaxy Tab A tablets to autistic Canadians and their families through Autism Speaks Canada. On that subject, Samsung states that one in 66 Canadian children and youth are diagnosed with autism.

With SickKids, Samsung notes that visits and playrooms are greatly limited by COVID-19 related preventative measures, so it aims for the TVs to help the kids during this time.

According to Samsung, these latest donations are part of its larger global donation efforts that have now surpassed $33 million.

You can learn more about the SickKids Foundation here and Autism Speaks Canada here.

Source: Samsung Canada

