Control music on your Android phone through Microsoft’s ‘Your Phone’ app

The Your Phone app on Windows 10 is getting music controls, which will let Android owners see and control what songs they’re playing on their PC.
Microsoft started testing the new feature in a new preview update, which implied it will be available to PC owners in the too distant future. The app on PC syncs and displays audio tracks, song titles and album art.
To switch to different audio sources or music apps on a phone, click the drop down menu on the audio player.
Your Phone supports music apps including Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Xiami Music, and Google Podcast, while unsupported apps include YouTube and Audible.
Microsoft’s Your Phone app has been improving in quality through updates over the past year, which includes being able to make and receive calls from a PC plus Android screen mirroring.
In addition to the update, Microsoft is adding information about COVID-19 in the Windows 10 search results, which includes headline links about the pandemic and an interactive map linking to Bing’s COVID-19 tracker.
Image credit: Microsoft
Comments