Nintendo icon Reggie Fils-Aimé to co-host gaming podcast for charity

Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé will co-host a new video game-focused podcast in an effort to raise money for COVID-19 related charitable efforts.
In mid-May, Fils-Aimé and journalist Harold Goldberg will kick off a seven-part podcast series called ‘Talking Games with Reggie and Harold.’
Through a GoFundMe campaign, the pair intends to raise money for the New York Videogame Critics Circle, which will use the proceeds to provide video games and consoles to homeless shelters in New York.
The podcast itself will be free for all when it launches next month, but donors will receive exclusive content. This includes the ability to submit questions to Fils-Aimé and access a private action for hard-to-find items, such as a Nintendo Power magazine signed by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto.
It’s unclear exactly what sort of gaming topics Fils-Aimé and Goldberg will touch on in the podcast. However, they have confirmed that their first guest will be Toronto-born entrepreneur Geoff Keighley, who produces the annual Game Awards ceremonies. The pair says the podcast will feature other yet-to-be-revealed gaming industry guests, as well as interns who have been helped by the New York Videogame Critics Circle.
Seeing Fils-Aimé talk about games on a podcast will no doubt interest many people, given that the executive grew quite popular throughout his 15 years at Nintendo. During this time, Fils-Aimé helped guide Nintendo through successful product launches, such as the DS, Wii and Switch, all while garnering a fanbase through fun videos and charming segments in traditionally dry press conferences.
Fils-Aimé retired in April 2019 and was succeeded as Nintendo of America president by (the appropriately named) Doug Bowser, who had previously served as the company’s senior vice president of sales and marketing.
Since then, Fils-Aimé has been giving speeches at his alma mater of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York and, as of last week, has started serving on GameStop’s board of directors.
Like many other people, he’s also been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, although he told The Washington Post that he’s unfortunately not yet ready to show off his island.
Image credit: Nintendo of America
Via: The Washington Post
