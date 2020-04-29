PlayStation Store is offering games up to 75 percent off in new sale

The PlayStation Store is offering a variety of discounts on PlayStation 4 games.
PS4 titles on sale include Far Cry 5, Star Wars: Battlefront II, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham and more
The games are available up to 75 percent off and are on sale until May 13th.
Below are some games that are on sale noted in Canadian dollars.
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – $19.99 (Previously $79.99)
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $26.39 (Previously $79.99)
Dead Cells – $21.76 (Previously $33.49)
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition – $19.99 (Previously $39.99)
Life is Strange Season 2 – $19.99 (Previously $49.99)
Metro Redux – $11.99 (Previously $39.99)
Overcooked – $6.79 (Previously $16.99)
Rise of the Tomb Raider – $11.99 (Previously $39.99)
Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition – $5.99 (Previously $39.99)
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition– $5.24 (Previously $34.99)
Comments