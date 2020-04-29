PREVIOUS
PlayStation Store is offering games up to 75 percent off in new sale

The sale runs until May 13th

Assassin's Creed Origins climbing pyramid

The PlayStation Store is offering a variety of discounts on PlayStation 4 games.

PS4 titles on sale include Far Cry 5, Star Wars: Battlefront II, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham and more

The games are available up to 75 percent off and are on sale until May 13th.

Below are some games that are on sale noted in Canadian dollars.

Check out the complete list of games here.

