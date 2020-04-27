Telus, Koodo give two months free wireless service to frontline health workers

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus and its flanker brand Koodo announced plans to give two months of free wireless service to frontline hospital workers in Ontario and Quebec.
The carrier will credit monthly rate plan charges for two months for frontline healthcare workers at some of the hospitals hardest-hit by COVID-19. Eligible Telus and Koodo customers will be able to get the credit. Further, Telus says it plans to expand the program in B.C. and Alberta soon.
“One of the heartbreaking impacts of this pandemic is that many doctors, nurses and healthcare workers are isolating themselves to avoid risking the health of their families and their community,” said Darren Entwistle, Telus’ president and CEO, in a press release sent to MobileSyrup.
The offer is both a thank you and an effort from the carrier to help frontline health workers keep in contact with family and friends during the pandemic.
According to the release, Telus’ Medical Advisory Council identified the following Ontario and Quebec hospitals with the largest COVID-19 caseloads. The council consists of national experts in pandemic leadership, public health, mental health, primary care, occupational health, infectious diseases, digital health and health economics.
Ontario
- University Health Network, Toronto
- St. Michael’s Hospital, Toronto
- Sinai Health Systems, Toronto
- Trillium Health Partners, Peel
- North York General Hospital, York
- The Ottawa Hospital, Ottawa
Quebec
- Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal
- Centre Universitaire de Santé McGill
Telus says the program is part of its ‘Mobility for Good’ program that launched in B.C. in 2017. It offers 20,000 youth transitioning out of foster care with a smartphone and a Telus mobile plan starting at $0 per month. The plan includes unlimited nationwide talk and text along with up to 3GB of monthly data usage for two years. Despite Telus offering the service for free, the youth’s name appears on the bill to help them build positive credit and skills to manage their personal finances in the future.
Additionally, Telus offers other ‘Connecting for Good’ programs, including ‘Internet for Good’ which offers high-speed broadband internet to qualified low-income families for $9.95 per month. Currently, Telus is also offering a two-month credit to Internet for Good customers because of COVID-19.
