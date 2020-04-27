The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney+ in Canada on May 4

Disney has announced it will be bringing ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ to Disney+ on ‘May the 4th,’ commonly known by fans as ‘Star Wars Day.’
This is the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, and all of the nine-part collection will be available on its streaming service on that day.
Disney seems to be going big and taking ownership of May 4th as it will also showcase an eight-episode documentary series called ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,’ and the series finale of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars.’
Disney+ recently surpassed 50 million paid subscribers after only being available for 5-months. Disney+ launched in Canada on November 12th and costs $8.99 CAD per month.
Source: Disney+
