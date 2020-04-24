Kobo offering free Harry Potter audiobook for a limited time

Kobo is partnering with J.K Rowling and the Wizarding World to provide a free temporary download of the first-ever Harry Potter novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The book was first introduced atsHarry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in the U.K.
This part of the #HarryPotterAtHome initiative to help parents, teachers and their children while they’re staying at home. For a limited time, Kobo is also offering temporary access to the Harry Potter audiobook. Once the promotion ends the audiobook will be removed from your account.
To access the free audiobook, use the promotion code ‘HPATHOMENA.’ For some reason when trying to use the app to download the free audiobook it didn’t work for me, so if you’re having any troubles use this link, here. Once you use this code through the webpage, you’ll have no issues accessing it in your app.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is the first book in the series of seven novels. In this story, little Harry Potter gets his invitation to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and learns about the wizarding world where he makes friends, rivals and learns more about himself.
Source: Kobo
