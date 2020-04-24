Related Articles

News

Apr 21, 2020

3:03 PM EDT

Best Buy listing points to Super Mario 3D World coming to Switch: rumour

News

Apr 21, 2020

1:33 PM EDT

Animal Crossing update adds Crazy Redd, Leif, Reese, an art gallery and more

Resources

Apr 18, 2020

2:33 PM EDT

Here’s how to remap the buttons on your Nintendo Switch controller

News

Feb 8, 2020

12:50 PM EST

Nintendo says 30 percent of Switch Lite buyers already owned a Switch

Comments