Google offers deals on Nest products until April 23

The Google Store currently has some ongoing deals on some devices like the Nest Mini, Nest Hub and the Google Home Max.
Google is offering these products until April 23rd, so you only have three more days to purchase these devices.
- Nest Mini: now $49 CAD, was $69
- Google Home Max: now $299, was $399
- Nest Hub: now $129, was $169
- Nest Hub Max: now $249, was $299
- Nest Thermostat E: now $199, was $229
- Nest Thermostat E and Nest Temperature Sensor: now $263, was $278
- Nest Learning Thermostat: now $269, was $329
- Nest Protect: now $109, was $149
