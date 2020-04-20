Not long after rolling out the OxygenOS Beta 12 to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, OnePlus has stopped the update.
The company stopped the update after several users encountered issues with Open Beta 12. Some of the issues included higher temperatures when charging, Wi-Fi disconnects and worse, the inability to unlock the phone.
While the issues didn’t impact everyone, OnePlus wisely decided to halt the rollout to prevent the issue from spreading.
Unfortunately for those who were impacted, there’s no official way to downgrade to Open Beta 11. In other words, users will likely have to factory reset their phone to fix the problem and switch to different software. Obviously that solution isn’t great or ideal for most people, but it’s also part of the risk of running beta software.
OxygenOS Open Beta 12 brought the April Android security patch to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro along with several other features and changes. The full changelog is below:
- System
- Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience
- Added the missing recording icon in call screen
- Updated Android security path to 2020.04
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Phone
- Added the ringing duration info for missed calls
- Now you can switch your mobile data on phone calls supported with VoLTE
- Camera
- Added a feature that can detect dirt on the camera lens, prompting a quick cleanup for better image and video quality
Hopefully OnePlus can get the issue sorted out and start rolling out the latest beta build again soon.
