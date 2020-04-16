Lenovo unveils 2020 line of Legion gaming laptops

Lenovo announced its 2020 line of Legion gaming laptops with a slate of impressive hardware, new keyboards and more.
The 2020 Legion series brings improvements like the new ‘TrueStrike’ keyboard, better thermals, increased battery, fast charging, displays with Dolby Vision and much more.
Further, the laptops come in a variety of configurations with up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series or AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processors and up to Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPUs.
The lineup includes the Lenovo Legion 7, Legion 5i, Legion 5 and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 at the entry-level.
Legion 7
The Lenovo Legion 7 is the company’s premier gaming laptop. It boasts a 15-inch Full HD (FHD) display with a 1920×1080 pixel resolution. Further, the screen has 100 percent Adobe sRGB colour accuracy and VESA DisplayHDR 400. Finally, the screen can have up to 240Hz refresh rates with under 1ms response times, sports Dolby Vision support and Nvidia G-Sync.
This all resides in an all-metal exterior available in ‘Slate Grey.’ The Legion 7 weighs in at 2.1kg (4.26lbs).
On the inside, the Legion 7 sports up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series overclocked mobile processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics. It also has up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.
As for the speakers, the Legion 7 includes a Dolby Atmos speaker system.
Powering all this is an 80WHr battery. Lenovo claims the Legion 7 can last up to eight hours on a charge, assuming to enable all the battery saving features and don’t game on it. When you need to charge up, the ‘Rapid Charge Pro’ system lets you juice up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. Additionally, Lenovo shrank the power adapter by 30 percent, making it slimmer and easier to carry around.
The Legion 7 also has Lenovo’s improved TrueStrike keyboard with 100 percent anti-ghosting, sub-millisecond response times and a “soft-landing design.” The Legion 7 can also illuminate keys in over 16 million colour combinations thanks to Corsair iCUE system lighting.
Legion 5 and 5i
The Legion 5 and 5i represent the company’s mainstream Windows 10 gaming laptops. Gamers can pick between the 15-inch Legion 5 or the 17-inch Legion 5 and 5i models with a variety of hardware configurations.
That includes up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processors on the Legion 5i. The Legion 5, on the other hand, can opt for AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile CPUs for the first time in a Legion laptop.
The Legion 5i 15-inch model sports an FHD IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate and VESA DisplayHDR 400 with Dolby Vision. It also supports brightness up to 500 nits.
However, the larger 5i with a 17-inch display can only support up to 144Hz refresh rate.
Both sizes of the Legion 5i come with up to RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and the Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard. Further, the keyboard has option four-zone RGB lighting.
The 17-inch model weighs in at 2.98kg (6.56lbs) while the 15-inch weighs 2.5kg (5.5lbs).
As for the 15-inch Lenovo Legion 5, it comes with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H-Series CPUs and up to RTX 2060 graphics. Further, the Legion supports a 144Hz refresh rate.
Finally, all Legion 5 and 5i models support Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos and come in ‘Phantom Black’ with up to eight hours of battery life and Rapid Charge Pro.
IdeaPad Gaming 3
Finally, Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is available for those just breaking into PC gaming.
The IdeaPad offers up to 120Hz refresh rates on a 15-inch FHD IPS display. On the inside, it has up to 10th Gen Intel i7 H-Series CPUs and up to GTX 1650 Ti graphics.
Lenovo says it built an improved thermal array into the IdeaPad to improve cooling.
Further, the IdeaPad sports up to eight hours of battery life with Rapid Charge. It comes in two colours, ‘Chameleon Blue’ and ‘Onyx Black.’ The IdeaPad Gaming 3 weighs 2.2kg (4.85lbs).
Pricing and availability
While Lenovo is working to provide MobileSyrup with Canadian pricing for the new laptops, the company did share U.S. pricing, which you can see below. We’ll update this story with Canadian pricing is available.
- Legion 7 – $1,599.99 USD ($2,257.27 CAD)
- Legion 5i 15-inch – $829.99 USD ($1,170.95 CAD)
- Legion 5i 17-inch – $1,129.99 USD ($1,594.19 CAD)
- Legion 5 15-inch (AMD) – $849.99 USD ($1,199.17 CAD)
- IdeaPad Gaming 3 – $729.99 USD ($1,029.87 CAD)
All the new laptops will be available starting in May 2020.
Comments