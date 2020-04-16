Walmart Canada now accepts PayPal as method of payment online

Canadians can now use PayPal as a method of payment to buy groceries and other essentials online from Walmart.
This is the first time that PayPal has partnered with a Canadian retailer that sells groceries. The new payment option comes as an increasing number of people are buying groceries online to practice physical distancing and self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are delighted to announce that now more than seven million active PayPal users across the country can use their digital wallet to shop online at Walmart,” said Paul Parisi, president of PayPal Canada, in a press release.
A survey commissioned by PayPal shows that 30 percent of Canadians are shopping for groceries online as of early April. This number represents a 58 percent jump from a survey that was conducted four weeks earlier.
There has also been a 41 percent increase in Canadians shopping online for essentials like household supplies, along with a 33 percent increase in shopping for toiletries.
The survey found that there has also been an 18 percent increase in Canadians shopping online for entertainment, toys and games. This isn’t exactly surprising since people are trying to find more ways to stay busy at home.
The two surveys were conducted between March 3rd and 4th, and April 1st and 2nd. They both included national representative samples of around 1,500 Canadians each.
Source: PayPal Canada
