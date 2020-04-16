Twelve South’s ColorKit for the 13-inch MacBook Pro changes the colour of your laptop

Twelve South is releasing a ColorKit for Apple’s MacBook line that allows users to personalize the colour of their laptop.
ColorKit for MacBook is available for the USB-C variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The kit doesn’t seem to be available for Apple’s other laptops, including the 15 and 16-inch MacBook Pro or even the MacBook Air. The ColorKit colours include ‘Coral,’ ‘Deep Rose,’ ‘Forest Green,’ ‘Black’ and ‘Aqua.’ The ColorKit wraps the top, bottom, deck and keyboard of the MacBook.
These ColorKit’s are similar to dbrand, which offers more skins for even more MacBooks.
The ColorKit costs $29.99 USD (about $42.25 CAD), and shipping to Canada is priced between $5 and $17.58.
Source: Twelve South
