Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in late April 2020

Every month, Microsoft adds new titles to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand game subscription service.
Now, the company has unveiled the next batch of titles hitting Game Pass for Console in the second half of April.
Note that this only covers new Game Pass titles on Xbox One; Microsoft will reveal those coming to PC at a later date.
- The Long Dark — April 16th
- Gato Roboto — April 21st (launching day one on Xbox One on Game Pass)
- Deliver Us The Moon — April 23rd (launching day one on Xbox One on Game Pass)
- HyperDot — April 30th
- Levelhead — April 30th
It’s worth noting that The Long Dark is a game about surviving the frigid Canadian wilderness that was developed by Vancouver-based Hinterland. Further, the game features an all-star Canadian voice cast that includes Happy Valley — Goosebay, Labrador’s Jennifer Hale (female commander Shepard from Mass Effect), Edmonton’s Mark Meer (male Commander Shepard from Mass Effect), David Hayter (Solid Snake from Metal Gear; born to Canadian parents) and Montreal’s Elias Toufexis (Adam Jenson from Deus Ex).
As previously confirmed, existing Game Pass title Sea of Thieves is getting a major ‘Ships of Fortune’ update on April 22nd that allows trading companies to become emissaries, an all-new company and more.
Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Xbox Game Pass for Console on April 30th:
- The Banner Saga 2
- Bomber Crew
- Braid
- Fallout 4
- Full Metal Furies
- Metal Slug 3
- Ruiner
- Silence: The Whispered World 2
- Smoke and Sacrifice
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
As always, Game Pass members can purchase these games with a 20 percent discount to keep playing even after they leave the service.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the introductory beta price of $5.99/month.
Find out what came to Game Pass earlier this month here.
Image credit: Hinterland
Source: Xbox
