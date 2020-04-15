Next season of ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2 delayed to June

Epic Games has announced it will be extending the current season of Fortnite beyond its planned April 30th end date. Chapter 2 Season 3 is launching on June 4th instead of its original May 1st launch release.
Fortnite ‘Chapter 2’ revitalized the 2017 game this past October. The first season lasted over four months from its ‘Chapter 2’ release to February 20th, while the current season was extended from two months to three.
To make up for the more than one month delay, the Fortnite developer says it will keep players busy during the extension of the second season of ‘Chapter 2’.
“There’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!” the Fornite team wrote in its announcement.
While Epic didn’t say the specific reason why the delay is happening, it might have to do with Fortnite employees transitioning to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: PlayStation
