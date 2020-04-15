PREVIOUS|
News

Next season of ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2 delayed to June

There's lots of extra content coming in May

Apr 15, 2020

1:31 PM EDT

0 comments

Epic Games has announced it will be extending the current season of Fortnite beyond its planned April 30th end date. Chapter 2 Season 3 is launching on June 4th instead of its original May 1st launch release.

Fortnite ‘Chapter 2’ revitalized the 2017 game this past October. The first season lasted over four months from its ‘Chapter 2’ release to February 20th, while the current season was extended from two months to three.

To make up for the more than one month delay, the Fortnite developer says it will keep players busy during the extension of the second season of ‘Chapter 2’.

“There’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!” the Fornite team wrote in its announcement.

While Epic didn’t say the specific reason why the delay is happening, it might have to do with Fortnite employees transitioning to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image Credit: PlayStation

Source: Fortnite via Engadget

Related Articles

News

Feb 15, 2020

3:29 PM EST

‘Fortnite’ resurrects Rickrolling so you can absolutely decimate your foes

News

Apr 15, 2020

1:40 PM EDT

Canadian Waze users driving 41 percent fewer kilometres amid pandemic: report

News

Apr 15, 2020

11:24 AM EDT

Google lowers Chromecast ‘Ambient Mode’ quality to save data

Business

Apr 15, 2020

10:48 AM EDT

Google launches global initiative to aid small and local newsrooms

Comments