PREVIOUS|
News

Google temporarily lowering Nest camera quality amid COVID-19 pandemic

The tech giant is joining other companies in lowering quality to save bandwidth

Apr 15, 2020

9:30 AM EDT

0 comments

Nest Cam IQ

Google says that it is temporarily lowering Nest camera quality to conserve internet resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tech giant told TechCrunch that it’s making the change since most people are staying at home in self-isolation and spending more time online. Nest camera owners can expect to see the change in the next few days, and should receive a notification once it happens.

“To answer the global call to prioritize internet bandwidth for learning and working, in the next few days Nest will be making changes to lighten internet usage and keep people connected,” Google wrote in a post on the Nest community website.

It’s important to note that users who still want to have the clearest footage can adjust the settings back to a higher quality.

Google is not the only tech giant to reduce its quality amid the pandemic, during which there has been heightened demand for bandwidth. To name a few, YouTube and Netflix announced last month that they would limit their video quality globally.

Source: Google, TechCrunch

Related Articles

News

Apr 15, 2020

8:59 AM EDT

Facebook Messenger, WHO partner to launch chatbot for COVID-19 information

News

Apr 14, 2020

4:56 PM EDT

Wear OS now sends reminders to users to wash their hands

News

Apr 15, 2020

8:03 AM EDT

You can play a Calgary-made mobile game backed by Howie Mandel to support COVID-19 efforts

Business

Apr 15, 2020

10:48 AM EDT

Google launches global initiative to aid small and local newsrooms

Comments