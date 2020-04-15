Google temporarily lowering Nest camera quality amid COVID-19 pandemic

Google says that it is temporarily lowering Nest camera quality to conserve internet resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tech giant told TechCrunch that it’s making the change since most people are staying at home in self-isolation and spending more time online. Nest camera owners can expect to see the change in the next few days, and should receive a notification once it happens.
“To answer the global call to prioritize internet bandwidth for learning and working, in the next few days Nest will be making changes to lighten internet usage and keep people connected,” Google wrote in a post on the Nest community website.
It’s important to note that users who still want to have the clearest footage can adjust the settings back to a higher quality.
Google is not the only tech giant to reduce its quality amid the pandemic, during which there has been heightened demand for bandwidth. To name a few, YouTube and Netflix announced last month that they would limit their video quality globally.
Source: Google, TechCrunch
