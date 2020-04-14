PREVIOUS|
Telus expediting investments to enhance network capacity in Alberta

The network enhancements aim to help residents and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Apr 14, 2020

9:40 AM EDT

Telus is expediting its capital investments from its previously announced $16 billion CAD multi-year investment in Alberta to enhance network capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investments were originally targeted for improvements in 2021 and beyond, but parts of the investment will be used this year. This will bring Telus’ total investment in network infrastructure and operations in the province in 2020 to around $3.5 billion.

Through the investment, Telus is going to expand its PureFibre and high-speed internet networks to 282,000 homes and businesses across the province. Telus states that these investments are going to directly support 3,500 jobs in the province.

The national carrier notes that it will have a specific focus on connecting rural and remote communities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live, work, and connect to one another, and Telus will continue to support the citizens of Alberta through this unprecedented global health emergency,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle, in a press release.

Telus says that throughout 2020 and into 2021, it will invest $950 million to bring PureFibre to 12 more Albertan communities, connecting more than 245,000 homes and businesses to its fibre optic network.

The carrier says it will also upgrade high-speed internet networks in 50 additional rural communities. By the end of 2021, it says 99.3 percent of all households in Alberta will have high-speed internet access.

Source: Telus 

Comments