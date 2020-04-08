PREVIOUS|
Mobile Giving Foundation Canada donations up nearly 1000 percent during COVID-19

One good bit of news during this difficult time

Ottawa-based charitable group Mobile Giving Foundation Canada (MGFC) has revealed that its donations were up 980 percent in March over the same period last year.

Further, more than 21,000 people used their mobile device to respond to appeals from registered charities. This shows a massive spike in donations have been made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through MGFC, Canadians are able to donate money to qualified charities by text, with the cost being added to their phone bill. Some of the partnered charities include the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, Canucks Autism Network Society, Children’s Health Foundation, Hospice Toronto, MADD Canada, Make-A-Wish Foundation Canada, The Canadian Red Cross Society and The Hospital for Sick Children Foundation.

Since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, the MGFC has also waived application and renewal fees for new and returning charities, which it says has saved them upwards of $350.

Those interested in donating through MGFC can find out more about its supported charities on its website.

Source: Mobile Giving Foundation Canada

