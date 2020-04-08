European retailer leaks OnePlus 8, 8 Pro pricing online

Over the last few leaks, a variety of leaks detailed just about everything there is to know about the upcoming OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, along with new accessories like wireless earbuds and wireless charging pads. However, price has remained absent from the leaks until now.
Spotted by WinFuture, a European retailer called Alza.sk posted (and later removed) listings for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. It’s possible the listings are just placeholders, but 9to5Google notes that they included official SKU IDs previously leaked, which adds some legitimacy.
If accurate, the listed prices represent one of the highest jumps in cost for an OnePlus device. The China-based company has steadily increased the prices of its phones since the OnePlus One, but this will be the biggest jump yet.
Here’s the pricing as listed on the retailer’s website:
- OnePlus 8 w/ 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage: €719/729 (roughly $1,097.91 CAD)
- OnePlus 8 w/ 12GB of RAM, 256GB storage: €819/829 (roughly $1,250.61 CAD)
- OnePlus 8 Pro w/ 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage: €919/929 (roughly $1,403.31 CAD)
- OnePlus 8 Pro w/ 12GB of RAM, 256GB storage: €1,009/1,019 (roughly $1,540.74 CAD)
To put those prices in perspective, the OnePlus 7T (and effectively the predecessor to the OnePlus 8) normally starts at $799 in Canada, although it’s on sale at the moment. The OnePlus 7 Pro started at $999, also considerably cheaper than what the 8 Pro may cost. It’s worth noting the 7 Pro is also heavily discounted on OnePlus’ website right now.
While it’s important to keep in mind these prices aren’t official — not to mention just converting the European price to Canadian dollars doesn’t give you the actual price in Canada — the leak does show us roughly how much we can expect to pay for the new OnePlus phones. In general, it looks like about a $300 to $400 jump in price.
If you’re wondering why the price jump is so big, there are a few possible reasons. For one, we know the phones will have new features like wireless charging and potentially water resistance, which would increase the price. However, likely the bigger impact here is the addition of the Snapdragon 865 chip and 5G connectivity. Those were also possibly behind the exorbitant price tag on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 phones from earlier this year.
That said, we don’t know for sure that the phones will cost that much in Canada. It won’t be much longer until we learn the pricing with OnePlus set to unveil the 8 and 8 Pro on April 14th.
Source: WinFuture Via: 9to5Google
Comments