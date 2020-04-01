Google plans to compete with TikTok with its own YouTube feature called ‘Shorts,’ according to a report from The Information, which cited a couple of unnamed sources.
The feature will reportedly, be apart of the YouTube app. Users would be able to upload short videos and use songs licensed by YouTube as soundtracks.
The TikTok rival will reportedly be introduced by the end of 2020.
The China-based video-sharing platform TikTok was released in September of 2016 and was developed by ByteDance.
Source: The Information, Via: CNet
