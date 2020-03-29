Google Drive gets new shortcuts to simplify folder structure

Google has started rolling out new shortcuts for Drive that are designed to make it easier for users to organize their files.
The new shortcuts also make it easier to direct other users to a specific file across several folders. For instance, users can now create a shortcut for a specific file that is saved in a shared drive and then forward it to others.
It should be noted that the other user can only access it if they have prior access to the drive that the file is stored in. If they don’t have the authority to access it, then they will only be able to view the shortcut.
Google is releasing these features ahead of future changes to the app’s folder structure.
It notes that “starting September 30th, 2020, it will no longer be possible to place a file in multiple folders in My Drive, including via the Drive API. Going forward, every file will live in a single location.
After this date, all files already living in multiple locations in ‘My Drive’ will gradually be migrated to shortcuts. Google notes that that no admin or end user action is required.
