Bell Let’s Talk announces $5 million fund to support mental health initiatives amid COVID-19

The funding will support organizations that offer remote services to practice social distancing

Mar 26, 2020

7:05 PM EDT

Bell Let’s Talk has announced that it will provide $5 million CAD in funding for organizations delivering mental health support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will support the Canadian Red Cross, Canadian Mental Health Association, Kids Help Phone, Revivre and Strongest Families Institute.

These organizations are currently delivering mental health support to Canadian communities using remote tools to practice social distancing. The funding will help enhance their efforts to provide support to people experiencing isolation, anxiety and other challenges during these unprecedented times.

“The biggest public health crisis in a lifetime, COVID-19 demands an unprecedented response across every part of Canadian society, including finding new ways to accelerate the delivery of mental health services in such a challenging time,” said president and CEO of Bell, Mirko Bibic, in a press release.

Bell recently extended Let’s Talk Day to 2025, and set a mental health funding goal of $150 million.

Source: Bell Canada

