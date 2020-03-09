Bell extends Let’s Talk Day to 2025, sets Canadian mental health funding goal at $150 million

Bell has confirmed that it will continue to run Let’s Talk Day until at least 2025.
The annual initiative, in which Bell donates five cents to mental health organizations per relevant Canadian interaction, raised $7.7 million CAD this year.
As part of its Let’s Talk Day extension, Bell has also partnered with Montreal-based Graham Boeckh Foundation on a $10 million national project that will help accelerate youth mental health initiatives across Canada.
The first donation from Bell and Graham Boeckh will go towards Aire ouverte centres in Laval, Nord-de-l’Île-de-Montréal and Sept-Îles, as well as four additional sites that are currently in development. Aire ouverte aids youth between the ages of 12 and 25 by connecting them with experts who can support and connect them to the appropriate services as needed.
Altogether, Bell says the five-year renewal of Let’s Talk Day brings its mental health funding target to $150 million by 2025 — up from the $108,415,135 funding goal it set for 2020.
Source: Bell
Comments